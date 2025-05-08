Clarendon Specialty Fasteners (CSF) a distribution company with its headquarters based in Totnes has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise. The market leader in the supply of fasteners, components and hardware for the Aerospace, Motorsport, Space and Defence sectors celebrate their second Royal award for Outstanding Short Term Growth in International Trade.
Paul Sanders, Managing Director adds; “It is with profound humility and deep gratitude that we as a business have been honoured for the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.
“It is a testament to the unwavering commitment, resilience, and brilliance of an extraordinary team of individuals.”
CSF is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. CSF is a distributer of the highest-grade aerospace fasteners and components into, Aerospace, Space, Motorsport, Defence and Industrial markets globally - distributions even going to space.
It is a unique distributor and manufacturer, combining the supply of aerospace fasteners, commercial fasteners, slides, couplings, and associated products from quality manufacturers worldwide, along with the internal design capability and value added services that compliment a customer base that requires innovative fastening solutions.
Over three years, the company's overseas sales have grown by 109%, and now make up 48% of all sales. The company wins the King’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.