Owned by Salcombe Distilling Co., Salcombe Gin was established in 2014 by Angus Lugsdin and Howard Davies, who believe their commitment to quality, innovation and luxury, coupled with its exceptional 156 per cent growth in the retail travel and duty free sector in their last financial year, will continue to drive market share. Its flagship product, Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’, is widely considered the benchmark for London Dry Gin and has been instrumental in opening new markets and solidifying the company’s position as one of the most respected and leading brands in the ultra-premium UK gin category.