The community aspect remains a huge part of the Share Shed ethos, who run frequent events across the South Hams - the next being WoolFest in Buckfastleigh on 25 May. A free events where attendees will be able to try their hand at felting, weaving and spinning, meet the Wolly Nanas or bottle feed lambs. There will also be a selection food and drink on offer as well as live music to enjoy.