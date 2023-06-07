Salcombe Brewery Co has secured an agreement with Sainsbury’s to sell two of its beers, Seahorse and Shingle Bay, in 20 stores across the South West.
Shingle Bay is their best-selling bottled beer. John Tiner, the founder of Salcombe Brewery, loved the beer so much that he bought the brewery in the first place.
Seahorse is also notable because the Salcombe estuary is a haven for both British species of seahorse and, as part of their commitment to the local environment, the company is trying to help conserve these animals by donating 5p a bottle towards The Seahorse Trust.