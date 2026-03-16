A national newspaper has highlighted how the English Channel, including the South Hams coastline, is at risk of a disastrous oil spill from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’.
The special report in iNewspaper stated that decrepit tankers, including two close to 30 years of age made nearly 1,000 journeys through British waters in the past year, transporting £6.8bn of oil.
The vessels are used to break sanctions against the country which were bought in since their invasion of Ukraine.
UK maritime rules bar vessels over 25 years old from entering British ports on the grounds of safety.
The closure of the Straits of Hormuz and the easing of sanctions by US President Donald Trump means that the demand for Russian oil and the number of potentially unsafe tankers will only increase.
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