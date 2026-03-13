To honour its 90 years, a Spitfire will be going on a nationwide tour taking in a flight along the South Hams coast on Thursday, April 16,
Flight 8 will take off from RAF St Mawgan, fly along the Cornish and South Devon coasts landing 55 minutes later at RAF Exeter.
The Route was flown many times by young fighter pilots in the 1940s looking for enemy intruders.
There is an opportunity to fly the prototype k5054 up and over the English Riviera and into 10 Group of Fighter Command, up to RAF Exeter which played a vital part in the South West’s Defences during the Battle of Britain and throughout the war.
