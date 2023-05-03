CNN Royal correspondent Anna Stewart for obvious reasons wasn’t given time off to get married last weekend so this Saturday she will be tying the knot in Salcombe with New Zealander David Bairstow.
As well as royalty, Anna, 36, covers international business, technology and politics.
She is the presenter of Decoded, deciphering the latest in cutting-edge technology, from around the world, and often from within the metaverse which means she travels from her home in London to Dubai once a month.
Anna is also the host of CNN’s European business show: Marketplace Europe.
She covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II, from the first news of her ill health through to the State Funeral. In the past Anna has been an integral part of CNN’s coverage of the death of Prince Philip, the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, and their departure from royal duties.
Other stories she has covered include Brexit and she has interviewed everyone from the CEO’s of major businesses including The Bank of America and Airbus to sports stars like Usain Bolt.
She previously worked at CNBC, the world leader in business news and real-time financial market coverage
Anna studied English Literature at the University of Oxford where she was awarded an academic scholarship and the prestigious Gibbs price for academic excellence.
Anna’s fiance David Bairstow served in 3 Para including in Afghanistan. Eventually he was injured and had to leave the Army. He is now working in the City of London after getting his MBA. Many of David’s relatives are coming over from New Zealand.
Anna is the daughter of Sir Simon and Lady Cathy Stewart and their engagement was announced in the paper as being between ‘Dangerous Dave and Stewpot.’
Although living in London, Anna is a regular visitor to Salcombe and has been visiting the town since she was 18 months old.
The couple will be getting married this Saturday (May 13) at Salcombe Church helped by 25 flower girls and page boys all aged under nine.
Following the wedding, the party will go to a reception at The Barn in South Milton.