2025 has been a busy year at HMNB Devonport and some of the highlights were captured by our Royal Navy Photographers. HMS Somerset, a Type 23 anti-submarine warfare frigate was welcomed back to Base after a period patrolling the North Atlantic in April, and another welcome was given to Excalibur, the Royal Navy’s largest underwater drone in May.
In Jun the annual Armed Forces Week was celebrated in Plymouth and personnel from Devonport took part in events across the city that culminated in a spectacular gathering on Plymouth Hoe.
July was particularly busy as the Base hosted the visit of HM The Queen who attended the end of HMS Astute’s first commission parade and met families of the Submariners at a special garden party in her honour.
It was also the month when the Naval Base opened its doors to the public at Devonport Open Days. And a favourite of many was the visit of the Polar Research Ship – RRS Sir David Attenborough who stopped on her way to Antarctica for the Winter season.
