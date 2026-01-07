The family of Richard Locker, who was reported missing two years ago, have called on anyone who may have any information to report it to police.
Richard was reported as a missing person from Paignton on 5 January 2024 and while officers carried out extensive searches and enquiries as to his whereabouts, along with HM Coastguard, he remains a missing person.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “It is two years since Richard was reported missing so we are asking again that members of the public report any information they may have.
“At the time, area searches were carried out by specially trained teams and police drones. We also carried out CCTV enquiries and media appeals, as well as financial and phone enquiries.
“Given that it is two years since Richard was reported missing, this is an incredibly difficult milestone for the family, and it has brought up a lot of emotion for them and renewed hope that someone, somewhere, may still have information about what has happened to him.”
Richard, 54, was last seen at home in Paignton, on Thursday 4 January 2024, at around 2pm.
He left in his vehicle, but this was later recovered in Mill Lane, Torquay, on Friday 5 January during police searches.
He is described as a white male, pale in complexion, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of very slim build and with short grey receding hair. He is known to usually walk with his hands in his pockets.
At the time, Richard may have been wearing a navy fleece, chequered red and black shirt and navy/khaki Mountain Warehouse trousers. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder reading “Easy Tiger”. He may also have a light beige jacket with him.
He has links across Torbay, the South Hams and also in the Stoke area of Staffordshire.
If you have seen Richard, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 101, quoting log number 309 of 5/1/24.
