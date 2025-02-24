Rowcroft Hospice’s highly anticipated annual fundraising event, The Big Tackle, has hit a monumental milestone with over 1,000 participants registered to take part.
Scheduled for Saturday March 15, this year’s walk promises to be the largest in the event’s history, rallying support and raising essential funds for Rowcroft Hospice’s end-of-life care services.
“This is going to be our biggest and best Big Tackle yet!” said Alexia Croft, Rowcroft’s Community Engagement Manager.
“We have record numbers of people taking part and we know even more will be joining the squad!
“The atmosphere is going to be electric with a whole community on the move.”
The Big Tackle aims to raise crucial funds to support Rowcroft’s specialised care for patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their loved ones, throughout South Devon. Participants of all ages will embark on an eight-mile walk, starting from Torquay Rugby Club, winding through scenic Torbay before returning for post-walk festivities including a complimentary pint, pasty, and the live screening of the England vs. Wales Six Nations Rugby match.
"The Big Tackle isn’t just about putting one foot in front of the other – it’s about tackling tough times together - because every step taken and pound raised directly impacts local families, providing comfort and specialised support when it’s needed most,” added Alexia Croft.
“For some participants, it’s also a deeply personal experience - an opportunity to walk in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us, while supporting our vital hospice care services.”
Last year’s event raised an impressive £90,000 for the hospice, equivalent to funding over 3,300 hours of expert care across South Devon.
With continued community support, this year's fundraising goal aims to exceed previous achievements, further enhancing Rowcroft’s ability to deliver compassionate end-of-life care.
Registrations remain open until March 9.
Fond upo more at: thebigtackle.org.uk