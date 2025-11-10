Rowcroft Hospice has launched its Christmas Appeal, calling on the community to help fund vital end-of-life and palliative care for local patients and families facing the hardest of days this festive season.
For people like Jane Curtis from Dartmouth, this care has been life-changing.
Back in June, 67-year-old Jane was suddenly rushed to Torbay Hospital with no idea how unwell she was.
Just days earlier she’d been out walking along the South West Coast Path, enjoying the beauty of Devon’s seascape but at the hospital, the family was told that Jane had stage four breast cancer - it had spread to her bones, and doctors said she had between three hours and two weeks to live.
“I couldn’t really take it all in; it happened so fast,” said Jane. “My brother came straight away, and he was told that because of the situation, two weeks was the most they thought I’d survive.”
Jane was transferred to Rowcroft Hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Torquay for end-of-life care, expecting to spend her final days there.
“I was admitted to Rowcroft, and I didn’t think I would ever see my home again,” said Jane. “I really thought ‘I’m not going to make this.’ I literally felt at death’s door.”
But surrounded by Rowcroft’s specialist and compassionate care – that included pain relief, symptom control and holistic therapies - Jane’s story took an unexpected turn.
For Jane, the therapies at Rowcroft resonated deeply. Before retiring in 2024, she had worked as a holistic therapist, specialising in areas such as colour therapy, radionics and reiki healing, while also serving as a senior conservation assistant with the National Trust at Greenway.
As the days passed, Jane began to notice small changes. “I had my hair washed and cut by Debbie, the hospice hairdresser, and that made me feel so much better,” she said. “My toenails were also painted and I was wheeled outside under the parasols in the sunshine. It was beautiful. I felt as though I was on holiday.
Gradually, Jane started to regain her strength. “I realised I was improving. I started eating more, I started to walk a bit.
I’d been working each day with the physiotherapist – we began at the bottom of the stairs, walking just three steps up and down.
But by the time I left, I was climbing the whole staircase!”
She’s now enjoying her Dartmouth cottage, tending to her plants and visiting her neighbours, and she’s even planning a break away to Gloucestershire with friends in December.
“I’m on a 24-hour slow release dose of morphine, but I’m feeling really well and positive,” said Jane.
This festive season, as two in five hospices across the country face cuts to services due to severe financial pressures, Mark Hawkins, Rowcroft Hospice CEO, said:
“Jane’s story is a wonderful example of how Rowcroft helps people to live as fully and comfortably as possible, and to make every day the best day possible. This Christmas, we’re asking our community to help us continue providing this crucial care for local families when they need it most.”
To support Rowcroft’s Christmas Appeal, please donate at: https//:www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/christmas
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.