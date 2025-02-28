A simple eye test proved to be the difference between life and death for 32-year-old Sean Lowe after opticians discovered a brain tumour.
Sean had been suffering from headaches for months before his manager at work suggested he book an eye test. Taking the advice, he visited the Specsavers store in Sainsbury’s, Barnstaple, where he underwent a series of tests, including an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan. This advanced scan allows opticians to look deep into the eye and can detect serious conditions years in advance.
Optician Amandeep Sandhu spotted dangerous pressure on Sean’s optic nerve and referred him as an emergency to North Devon District Hospital’s eye service.
Sean, who lives in Fremington with his wife and two-year-old son, said: “I was shocked by what Mr Sandhu was saying, but he explained everything clearly and said it was important to find out the source of the problem.
“North Devon District Hospital carried out further tests and an MRI scan. I was sent home, but within half an hour, they called me back.
“There was a mass pressing against my optic nerve. It was a cystic tumour, a non-cancerous sac of liquid, and I was blue-lighted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where I underwent brain surgery to drain some of the fluid and remove the tumour.
“Apparently, if it had grown any larger, it would’ve killed me. The remaining liquid should now drain away on its own, and I’m still having MRI scans every three months to monitor it.”
Sean said the diagnosis came as a complete shock, as he is young, exercises regularly, and had no problems with his vision.
“Within four days, I had to come to terms with the fact that I had a brain tumour, and I suppose I still haven’t fully processed it.
“It’s been a really tough experience for me and my family, but I’m so grateful to Specsavers for their skills, care, and professionalism.
“I went back to see Mr Sandhu to thank him and tell him what had happened, he was really pleased for me.
“There are people who might ignore symptoms like mine, so they won’t be picked up until it’s too late. That’s why regular eye tests are so important. It’s about so much more than a new pair of glasses. Opticians can detect all sorts of conditions. The cost of an eye test is nothing if it saves your life.”
Mr Sandhu said Sean’s case highlights the critical importance of routine eye examinations, not just when symptoms arise but as part of regular healthcare.
“Modern technology such as OCT, which was once only available in hospitals, allows opticians to detect and monitor issues with incredible accuracy.
“This not only helps us identify potential problems early, even in patients with no symptoms but also ensures more accurate referrals when further investigation is needed.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to help patients like Sean, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the remarkable technology now available in their local practices.”