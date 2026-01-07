Lesley-Ann Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of The Chestnut Appeal has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her Services to Men’s Health.
The Chestnut Appeal charity raises awareness, funds equipment and technology, and supports patients with prostate, testicular and penile Cancer.
This award comes after 22 years of Lesley-Ann being at the helm of the charity and is an award that recognises hard work, contribution to the community and hands-on-service, all of which Lesley-Ann is well versed in.
Humbled by the award, Lesley-Ann said: “I’m truly honoured to receive the British Empire Medal.
“When I began this journey more than twenty years ago, I never imagined it would lead to this.
“I simply wanted to make sure men felt seen, supported, and less afraid to talk about their health - even the ones who would honestly rather run a mile than have a check-up.
“This medal carries the stories of the men and families I’ve met along the way.
“Those who trusted us at their most vulnerable.
“Those we’ve sadly lost. And those who have survived and gone on to live full, healthy lives.
“They're the reason I get up each day with the determination to keep going”.
Andrew Dickinson, Consultant Urological Surgeon at UHP, who works closely alongside Lesley-Ann said: “I am absolutely delighted for her, there isn’t a better person to have been awarded this.
“It really shows that she has gone the extra mile all the time over the last 22 years”
Lesley-Ann’s official acceptance speech for receiving the medal concludes with: "I am so proud, emotional, and deeply thankful.
“I’ll continue this work with the same passion and stubborn determination I’ve always had.
“Men’s health matters, and every life we save makes every moment worthwhile.”
University Hospitals Plymouth would like to offer Lesley-Ann a huge congratulations and thank her for all the hard work she has done, and will continue to do for men’s health.
