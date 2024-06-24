Dartmouth Rotarians have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the community.
The outgoing president of the club, Hilary Bastone, awarded five Paul Harris Fellow awards during his valedictory address at last Thursday's (June 20) lunchtime meeting at the George and Dragon pub. The recipients were Geoff Hicks, Martin Judd, Martin Nutt, Bill Parker, and Peter Shaw.
A Paul Harris Fellow is a person who has been recognised for having done something significant for others. Mr Bastone thanked all the club members for their support over the past twelve months, during which the club has raised money for projects at home and overseas, including Ukraine.
For over 100 years, Rotarians have worked together to support local, national, and international communities. Rotary clubs bring together people across generations who wish to create lasting change in the world, in their communities, and in themselves. Rotary and Rotaract members around the world strengthen their connections to friends and neighbours by taking action through service.