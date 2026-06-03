Visitors to some of South Devon’s most popular harbour towns are being encouraged to spend longer exploring the coast this summer, thanks to a new scheme aimed at offsetting rising parking costs.
Seafood restaurant group Rockfish has announced it will reimburse diners for up to 4 hours of parking at any of its 12 restaurants between June 1 and August 31.
The offer includes its South Hams venues in Dartmouth and Salcombe, as well as restaurants in Brixham and Plymouth.
To claim the reimbursement, customers must present their parking ticket when paying for their meal and the cost will then be deducted directly from their bill.
The “Parking’s on us” initiative comes as businesses across Devon continue to face challenges linked to rising costs and changing visitor habits.
Parking charges have become a growing concern for tourists and day-trippers, particularly in coastal towns, where time-limited stays can discourage visitors from fully exploring local areas.
Rockfish founder and chief executive Mitch Tonks said the scheme was intended to encourage people to enjoy a full day by the sea rather than rushing through their visit.
“We’re incredibly proud of this new initiative because it reflects a wider commitment to the communities and harbour towns where the restaurants are based,” he said. “We are also super proud to be based in some of Britain’s best coastal areas, and we want our guests to enjoy them this summer.”
The company hopes visitors will use the extra time to wander harbour fronts, browse independent shops, visit beaches and enjoy local attractions.
Tourism remains a cornerstone of the South Hams economy, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses.
With the summer holiday season under way and staycations expected to remain popular, initiatives that encourage visitors to spend more time in the picturesque towns could provide a welcome boost to the wider visitor economy.
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