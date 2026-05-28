For a third year running, Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa in Blackawton, near Dartmouth, has been named one of the National Club Golfer Top 100 GB&I Resorts.
The resort is ranked 66th in the National Club Golfer Top 100 GB&I Resorts, widely regarded as a leading benchmark for golfing standards.
The final top 100 is chosen from a shortlist of 200 links, heathland and parkland resort venues, using a rigorous scoring system which is based on inspection visits by the National Club Golfer team.
This latest recognition adds to the hotel’s golf accolades, including ranking 68th in Today’s Golfer magazine’s Golf World Top 100: Resorts for GB&I and being named Society Venue of the Year 2025 by Your Golfer Magazine.
Darryn Richardson, The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa general manager, said, “I am delighted that the team’s hard work and dedication have been rewarded with a third year amongst the very top golf venues in the country.”
He added, “Awards like this bring real economic benefits to Dartmouth and the wider Devon business community. Golf tourism contributes £4.3 billion to the UK economy each year and supports 63,800 jobs*. This recognition will help The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf, and Spa attract more golf visitors and extend the financial benefits of golf tourism to other local businesses showcasing Devon hospitality.”
Golfers can test their skills on their 18 hole Championship Course, widely regarded as one of the best in the region, or enjoy a round on the nine- hole Dartmouth Course, a little easier with its 5 par 3’s, 2 par 4’s and 2 par 5’s it’s the perfect course for the less experienced player, beginners and juniors.
It is nestled in 225 acres of rolling countryside just a few minutes’ drive from the popular naval town of Dartmouth.
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