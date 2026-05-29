In partnership with OneSails GBR, the regatta has introduced the 'OneSails Next Generation Class' for the upcoming event, which runs from Wednesday, August 26 to Saturday, August 29.
The move comes in response to official Royal Yachting Association (RYA) data identifying a noticeable drop-off in participation among young adults.
Under the new scheme, any racing yacht with at least one crew member aged between 18 and 29 will be automatically entered into the Next Generation category, running concurrently with their existing racing division.
Competitors will contend for daily prizes throughout the week, alongside a grand overall prize. OneSails GBR will also host an exclusive sail repair masterclass for participants.
Sailing and rowing remain at the absolute heart of the historic event, taking advantage of the dramatic and scenic backdrop of the South Hams.
Alongside the yacht racing, the river-based programme features fierce competition across local rowing, West of England Amateur Rowing Association (WEARA) championships, and traditional pilot gig racing, promising a spectacular week of sport on the River Dart.
The four-day festival will end with the traditional closing fireworks display on the evening of Saturday, August 29.
Organising the event relies heavily on the dedication of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta committee, which is currently comprised of 39 dedicated volunteers who all live or work in the Dartmouth area.
Crucially, the committee receives no public funding. The entire event relies solely on corporate sponsorship, independent income generation, and public donations.
Organisers emphasise that the event’s success also hinges on an army of casual helpers who volunteer throughout the week — manning safety boats, shaking collection tins, and selling Grand Draw raffle tickets.
For more information, race schedules, or to find out how to support the event, visit the official website at https://www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk/.
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