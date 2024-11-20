With temperatures sometimes down to freezing National Highways report a 22 per centre rise in winter breakdowns on major A roads such as the A38 in the last five years.
Nearly 40 per cent of drivers are planning a long journey over the festive season, as many admit to travelling without food, water or warm clothes
Results show only 34 per cent travel with water.
Only 10 per cent confirmed they have emergency food in their cars. only half of road users have de-icer in their vehicles
A surprising 64 per cent of people travel without extra layers or warm clothes and only 21 per cent travel with a fully charged mobile phone.
National Highways is releasing this data as it launches its annual winter TRIP campaign. The acronym TRIP promotes four simple steps to prepare drivers using motorways and major A roads this winter: Top-up: Fuel, oil, and screen wash, Rest: Plan regular stops every two hours to avoid driver fatigue, Inspect: Check tyre pressure and tread and Prepare: Have a plan for severe weather conditions.
Drivers are being encouraged to plan and prepare now by packing a winter travel kit including de-icer, an ice scraper, warm clothing, boots, food, water, a torch, and a snow shovel..
Duncan Smith, Executive Director of Operations at National Highways, said:
“Across the entire winter season, we have Traffic Officers, Control Operators and operations colleagues working around the clock to keep roads accessible, providing a smoother travel experience for all.
“We’re now asking road users to do their bit too. Packing the right essentials and driving cautiously in poor weather can make all the difference. So, if you’re planning to use the roads, check your vehicle, plan ahead, and use our TRIP guidance to get winter ready.”