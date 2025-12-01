South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 24 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A385, A384 and rejoin A38 at Dartbidge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, from South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for white lining works. Diversion via the B3372.
• A38, from 8pm December 4 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, from Buckfastleigh to Marley Head, junction carriageway closed for white lining works. Diversion via the A384 and A385.
• A38, from 6pm December 11 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Marsh Mills to Lee Mill used as a diversion route for BT closure of Heathfield Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.