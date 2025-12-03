A driver has been reported to court following a two-vehicle collision that caused delays on the A38 near Ashburton this morning (Wednesday 3 December).
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway at around 8am after reports of a multi-vehicle crash. One driver sustained minor injuries.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, with one lane kept open to manage traffic. The road was fully reopened by 9.30am.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at around 8am today. One person has sustained minor injuries.”
One of the drivers has been reported for driving without due care.
