Drivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm March 29 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Buckfastleigh to Ashburton lane closures for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Ivybridge to Marley Head lane closures for structural maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.