Drivers in and around South Hams will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Drybridge exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works, exit slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Lower Dean and return, entry slip diversion via A38 westbound to Marley Head.
• A38, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Peartree junction, Ashburton, and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree junction, Ashburton exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Linhay, junction and return.
• A38, from 7pm March 22 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge to Peartree lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Lee Mill.
• A38, from 5am to 9am on March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill, lane closure installed by BT.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.