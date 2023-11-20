Drivers in and around South Hams will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 7pm November 22 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 22 to 4am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both directions Ivybridge to Wrangaton lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry slip closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A38 eastbound to Lee Mill.
• A38, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.