With hosepipe bans already introduced by Yorkshire Water and South East Water — and temperatures continuing to soar — South Hams residents may be wondering whether similar restrictions could be on the horizon.
A hosepipe ban, officially known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUB), is introduced when demand for water exceeds available supply, leading to shortages. In these situations, water companies must prioritise essential usage and drought mitigation by restricting non-essential activities, such as using hosepipes for watering gardens or washing cars.
Once a ban is in place, residents who breach it can be fined up to £1,000 in line with Ofwat regulations. But the time to act is before a ban is enforced. Using hosepipes “while you still can” may seem tempting, but this behaviour often leads to a sudden surge in water demand — increasing strain on already stretched resources and potentially speeding up the need for a ban.
Watering plants during cooler parts of the day — early morning or evening — reduces evaporation and makes each drop go further. Swapping hosepipes for watering cans or buckets can dramatically reduce water use, whether for tending to plants or washing cars.
In gardens and flowerbeds, adding mulch such as bark or gravel helps retain soil moisture, cutting down the need for frequent watering.
Indoors, reducing water use is equally important. Taking shorter showers, running dishwashers only when full, and using eco-settings on appliances all contribute to lower water consumption.
Inexpensive tools can help too. Tap aerators, which screw onto most kitchen and bathroom taps, reduce water flow by up to 50% while maintaining pressure. South West Water offers free water-saving kits to customers who complete a quick online usage quiz. These include aerators, “leaky loo” detection strips (which change colour when a toilet is silently wasting water), a Buffaloo cistern bag (saving 1–2 litres per flush), and a sand timer to keep showers short and sweet.
The South Hams, with its rural communities, high summer tourism and limited infrastructure, is especially vulnerable during periods of drought. But a ban isn’t inevitable. By acting now, residents can help reduce pressure on supplies and protect this vital resource.
On 13 May 2025, South West Water issued a reassuring statement: “We have no plans to introduce a hosepipe ban this summer. Thanks to the efforts of our customers and the significant investment we've made, our water resources are in a much stronger position.”
Across the South Hams, entire communities rely on a sustainable water supply. Every drop counts. While local efforts have already made a difference, the ongoing extreme heat has undoubtedly put strain on reservoir levels — only making it all the more important to stay ahead, rather than be hung out to dry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.