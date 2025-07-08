Two South Hams beaches feature in the 17th edition of The Times and Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide.
This year Chief Travel writer Chris Haslam went clockwise, visiting 756 beaches and 51 resorts over the course of a 4,858-mile circumnavigation of British and Northern Irish shores.
The first is Lannacombe of which he says: "Like so many of Britain’s most beautiful beaches, is accessible only after what for many would be a harrowing journey of steep slopes and narrow lanes.
"The brave, however, will descend along a fairytale valley west of Start Point to find a tiny, perfectly formed cove of rock and sand, crossed by a stream — although there’s only enough room for about 15 cars to park.
"If that’s too crowded, there’s an even smaller cove — Harris’s beach — around the rocks to your left, and five minutes along the coast path to the right, Ivy Cove."
Chris also adds that it is dog friendly like the second selection Bantham:
"There’s a basic but lovely campsite perched on the hill above Bantham at Higher Aunemouth Farm and the short walk down to the beach is like something from a kids’ picture book.
"The path runs along the deep valley of the River Avon, with views of Burgh Island and its art deco hotel.
"It leads past the Sloop Inn then through the dunes to the broad sands of Bantham.
"Rarely as crowded as Bigbury-on-Sea, across the mouth of the Avon, it’s nevertheless a popular spot with surfers, kiters, dog walkers, sandcastle builders — and of course those who appreciate outstanding natural beauty.
"There’s a watersports school and the Gastrobus sells pizzas and burgers. Because Bantham is a privately managed estate, the place is immaculate.
Water quality: excellent | Lifeguards, loos, accessible, café."
Chris Haslam toured the UK in a Volkswagen California campervan.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.