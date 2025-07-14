Drivers in and around South Hams will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge exit slip carriageway closure for barrier works, diversion via Peartree Cross and return.
• A38, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 21 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for inspection/surveys, diversion via - A385, A384 and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 9pm July 21 to 2am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree to Ashburton - lane closure by Wales and West Utilities for installation/removal of closure on Whistley Hill for gas mains replacement works.
• A38, from 7pm July 23 to 6am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Marley Head - carriageway closure for inspection/surveys, diversion via - A384,A385 and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 7pm July 23 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversions, exit slip via Marsh Mills and return, entry slip via Lee Mills and return.
• A38, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 7pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Deep Lane convoy working for carriageway reconstruction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.