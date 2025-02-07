Could you help save lives at sea, without actually going to sea?
Dart RNLI are looking for volunteers to join the RNLI Water Safety Volunteer team.
Water Safety messaging has a real impact in saving lives and we are currently recruiting for Water Safety Advisers from a range of water activity background.
All applications welcome and training provided.
As part of the water safety team, you will play an important part of RNLI Lifesaving Operations by sharing vital water safety messages, supporting or running events and helping to educate and equip water users from all spheres to enjoy the sea safely.
Applications close February 16.
Check out the link for more information and how to apply: https://tinyurl.com/4d387dd2