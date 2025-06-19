The RNLI in the south west is issuing a safety warning to anyone planning to head to the region’s coast over the coming days.
With the warm weather set to continue, the charity is expecting an increase in people visiting the region’s beaches and coastline is urging water users to visit a lifeguarded beach and remember the advice Float to Live – which could help save their life if they are struggling in the water.
Steve Instance, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the south west says;
“Heading to the coast in hot weather is a great way to have fun, relax and cool off – but the water can be dangerous.
“Air temperatures may feel warm, but UK sea temperatures are cold enough year-round to trigger cold-water shock, while big waves and strong rip currents can over-power even the most confident water users.”
The single piece of advice we’re urging people to remember is Float to Live: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged.
Relax and try to breathe normally.
Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to.
It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently.
By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing.
Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.
‘We know this advice saves lives.
To date, we’re aware of around 50 people who have used the Float to Live advice to help themselves survive when in danger in the water – and these are just the cases we’re aware of.
There may be many more. We’re calling on people to remember the advice, practice it and share it.’
Salcombe RNLI 01548 842158
