The recent Salcombe Town Regatta was a busy week for the volunteers of RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats, but not necessarily as you would normally expect to see them.
The Tuesday meant an early start for the All-weather Lifeboat crew who as usual assumed position on the seaward side of the Harbour Swim.
That was the easy part, things being more challenging for those of the crew who accepted the challenge to swim.
The Fundraisers team gathered in the evening to thank Judith Wilkinson for her nearly 10 years of service as she retired from the charity.
Judith was recognised for her dedication as a shop volunteer and for managing the rota, a challenging task.
Fundraising Chair Philip Ward presented her with a certificate from the RNLI and wished her a happy retirement, reminding her that she would always be welcome at the Lifeboat station, for a chat or a cuppa.
On the Wednesday, the regularly scheduled and well-attended tours of the Salcombe Lifeboats required Coxswain James Fearn, mechanic 'Tricky,' and crew members to address numerous inquiries from visitors.
In the evening, both lifeboats were moored at the Whitestrand pontoon as part of the 'Regatta Emergency Services' event, joining the RNLI Water Safety team.
Together, these teams welcomed nearly three hundred attendees, with crew members available to provide guidance, detailed explanations, and respond to various questions.
Thursday featured race day activities, with raft racing scheduled for the morning and the 'Crazy Gang' rowing event taking place in the evening.
With a team participating in both competitions, it was soon determined that adopting a strategy of maintaining a position near the back of the field would help ensure the safe completion of the race for all participants—at least, that was the stated rationale for not winning.
