Latest statistics reveal that in 2024 RNLI lifesavers in the South West saved over 80 lives
The charity’s lifeguards responded to 6,892 incidents, aided 9,178 people and saved 43 lives, while volunteer lifeboat crews launched 1,475 times, saving 39 lives and spent a total of 10,342 hours at sea.
As the Easter school holidays approach, RNLI lifesavers are preparing up for a busy period with the charity’s lifeguards ready to return to beaches across the region. From RNLI lifeguards will patrol 26 beaches across the South West until Monday April 21.
The charity’s lifeboat stations and volunteer crews have also been gearing up for a busy season ahead. 2024 stats reveal that some of the more common incidents RNLI lifeboat crews responded to involved small sailing and motor craft with mechanical failure, other frequent shouts involved paddleboarders and kayakers caught out by the conditions.
The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this Spring to be prepared for whatever water activity you have planned and to heed the following safety advice:
Check your vessel or equipment
Wear a lifejacket and have a means of calling for help
Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.
Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.
If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live.
Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Guy Botterill, RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead for the South West says the lifeguards have been working closely with local authorities and private beach owners on the roll out of the lifeguard service and to ensure the beaches and lifeguard units are ready and equipped for the 2025 lifeguard season.
]He says; “Over the last few weeks, our lifeguards have been working hard in their training and inductions to prepare for the new season.
“They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best; providing the highest quality lifesaving service.
“If you are heading to the coast over Easter, we strongly advise going to a lifeguarded beach.
“Our lifeguards are experts on the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions, so please speak to them for advice and information.
“It’s important to remember that the water is usually at its coldest at this time of the year, which increases the risk of cold water shock.
“Additionally, the winter weather at your local beach might have altered the landscape and terrain, so it's essential to familiarise yourself with any new hazards such as rip currents or exposed rocks.’
Lifeguards will patrol Bantham beach full-time for the two-week Easter holidays which continue until Monday April 21.
After the Easter holidays Bantham beach will be patrolled over the weekend of April 26 – 27 and return to daily patrols from Saturday May 3 for the rest of the summer.