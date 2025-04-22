The Diocesan Administrator to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Plymouth which includes the South Hams Canon Paul Cummins has released the following statement following the death of Pope Francis aged 88.
The Pope’s death on Easter Monday followed his Easter Sunday appearance on the balcony at St Peters Square in Vatican City when he wished people a Happy Easter before greeting people in the Popemobile.
“I was very sad to hear of the death of His Holiness, Pope Francis earlier today.
“He was above all a humble servant of the Lord and a faithful pastor who inspired and shepherded the Catholic Church for 12 years now.
“Pope Francis lived out Gospel values; he was a man of prayer, a friend to the marginalised and persecuted, he worked tirelessly for peace, the care of the environment was very important to him.
“His recent document on Synodality encouraged prayerful listening as a way of discerning God’s will. “Pope Francis’ time as Pontiff has had a profound influence on the way we understand the Church and our mission to proclaim the Gospel.
“In 2020 Pope Francis said, “Let us not forget: the dwelling place that awaits us is paradise.
“Here we are passing through.
“We are made for heaven, for eternal life, to live forever” (Regina Coeli May 2020).
“In the light of these beautiful words, even as we mourn his death, we pray that Pope Francis will rise to eternal life.
“Where possible, churches in the Diocese of Plymouth will be places where people can gather, light a candle if they wish and pray for the late pope.
“Further details will follow about a Vespers Service at our Cathedral Church of St Boniface and St Mary which will also be live streamed.
“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
“God bless you.’