Salcombe RNLI were called out to assist a Dutch fishing vessel on Thursday, meaning they had to venture into the dangerous waters of the English Channel to assist the fishermen.
The rescue mission took place on Thursday, after the fishing vessel suffered an engine failure.
The RNLI were sent out in response to a call for help from the vessel.
A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “On Thursday 20th July, Salcombe RNLI received a request from HM Coastguard to launch and assist a Dutch fishing vessel, with engine failure 25nm south of Start Point.
“Again, as they had done a few days earlier, they found themselves heading out into the middle of the busy shipping lanes of the English Channel.
“With lines attached and a tow under way the lifeboat crew received a message from the stricken vessel, confirming they had managed to restart one of their engines. At this point, the tow lines were released, and the casualty vessel continued under her own ‘steam’ with the lifeboat remaining alongside, in a shadowing role.
“Once the crew of the casualty vessel were happy with the situation, the lifeboat turned and headed back to Salcombe. Back alongside, four and a half hours after leaving, the volunteer crew refuelled and made ready for their next service.”
This mission highlights the important work that the RNLI are doing, ensuring that people are protected in the water.