The first Rivers and Moorland Festival will take place on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 in Ivybridge.
This Spring, talks, walks and creative activities will be followed by a weekend of festivities - a Carnival, re-enactment of Ivybridge’s Bridge Ceremony, interactive art installations, and creative workshops, alongside Ivybridge Town Council’s annual festival with local food, drink and performances
There will also be a number of creative commissions awarded to South West based artists including:
Canopy- an immersive sound installation by Lorna Rees Company.
Joyful, hopeful, and thought-provoking, it celebrates the connection between humans and trees.
Enjoy a stroll through the temperate rainforest of Longtimber Woods listening to the trees.
Erme is a new public and digital artwork by Close and Remote, specially commissioned for the festival.
Tracing the journey of the River Erme from its source high on Dartmoor to its estuary at Mothecombe, the work brings the river’s story vividly to life.
Visible on the Glanvilles Mill bridge from Friday, June 5.
Discover Moor- Guided walks by Dartmoor Outdoor Festival in May and June on Dartmoor & the Erme River
Moor Understanding- Talks hosted by Sustainable South Hams in Ivybridge on Friday, June 5 between 1pm and 7pm.
Carnival Parade- Dance, Drum & Sing-Along on Fore Street in Ivybridge on, Saturday at 11am and
Ivybridge Festival- Live music & activities at Victoria Park in Ivybridge on Saturday from 12noon to 7pm.
Dartmoor’s Dynamic Landscapes is a partnership programme with an exciting vision to create more naturally resilient landscapes, to enable better understanding and to
connect people more sustainably to their place..
The inaugural Rivers & Moorland Festival is to celebrate the people who live & work on Dartmoor.
Other projects within Dartmoor’s Dynamic Landscapes will benefit nature, particularly wetlands and ancient woodland, gather vital information about our natural heritage through citizen science approaches to river, veteran tree, meadow and moorland birds and improve car free access to green space around the three gateway towns.
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