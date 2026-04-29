A group of Year 7 STEM students at Ivybridge Community College had a chance to visit the under-construction Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.
The students had a fantastic time learning about the incredible engineering behind the project.
The talk and tour of the site really brought STEM careers to life for them, sparking curiosity and showcasing the exciting opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering, and maths.
A spokesperson said: “We’re very grateful for the warm welcome and for the team taking the time to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with our students. It was an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
Hinkley Point C (HPC) is a major nuclear power station under construction in Somerset, designed to provide low-carbon electricity for around six million homes.
It is the first new nuclear plant built in the UK in a generation, expected to power the country for 60 years and helping towards climate goals.
Featuring two European Pressurized Reactors (EPR), the plant will have a combined electrical output of 3,200 MWe, roughly seven per cent of the UK's electricity needs.
The second reactor pressure vessel recently arrived, marking a significant milestone for unit 2, which is being constructed 20-30 per cent faster than unit 1.
Unit 1 is currently undergoing mechanical and electrical fit-out.
The estimated project cost, adjusted for 2024 prices, is roughly £46bn, rising from previous 2016 projections but, as is the nature of such projects, is likely to rise again.
Unit 1 operation is currently expected around 2027.
The project employs thousands, with over £2.7 billion spent with companies in the South West and 707 apprentices trained.
The site features innovative acoustic fish deterrent technology, developed with Swansea University, to protect marine life.
The project recently completed a major milestone, with the installation of a 47-metre-wide dome onto the first reactor building.
The site runs 24/7, with significant prefabricated components boosting productivity and the facility is operated by EDF Energy.
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