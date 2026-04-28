Actor, comedian and TV presenter Josh Widdicombe has been announced as the founding patron of this year’s Totnes Fringe Festival, organisers have confirmed.
The comedian, who studied at South Devon College and has family ties to the Totnes area, will support the independent arts event running from 9 to 12 July.
Widdicombe said the festival represented “exactly the kind of festival that matters – ambitious, independent, and genuinely open to a wide range of artists and audiences”.
“It’s rooted in the South West but has the potential to grow into something much bigger, and I’m really pleased to support it as Patron,” he added.
Festival director Danielle McIlven said his backing was “a huge boost” for the event, particularly in its mission to support emerging performers.
“Festivals are where artists can cut their teeth, and one of our fundamental aims is to provide that launchpad,” she said.
While there are currently no confirmed plans for Widdicombe to perform, Ms McIlven said the nature of fringe events meant “nothing should be ruled out”.
Now in its second year, the Totnes Fringe has expanded significantly since its launch.
Organisers said its inaugural programme achieved 85% seat occupancy, selling more than 2,100 tickets and hosting 13 sold-out performances, with over 3,000 visitors attending.
This year’s programme will feature more than 75 shows staged across the town, including in pubs, halls, Totnes Castle and Leechwell Gardens, as well as unconventional venues such as a laundrette and a telephone box.
Organisers said 80% of ticket revenue would go directly to artists, describing it as a deliberate attempt to reduce the financial risks often faced by performers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.