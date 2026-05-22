Rivers and Moorland Festival promises big ideas, lively conversations and enriching workshops.
The festival takes place in Ivybridge on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.
It is part of a series of events by Dartmoor’s Dynamic Landscapes, a partnership programme with an exciting vision to inspire and educate more people and celebrate all that Dartmoor has to offer.
The festival begins on Friday when Sustainable South Hams will be co-curating Moor Understanding, the first day of the Rivers and Moorland Festival, as part of their Rally for Nature project which is supported by South Hams District Council.
The Friday event runs from 11am to 8.30pm across Ivybridge at The Watermark, The Eye, Longtimber Woods and Glanvilles Mill.
Jane Nichols, CEO of Sustainable South Hams said: “Rally for Nature is about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible work already happening across Dartmoor and South Devon.
We want everyone who comes along to feel inspired, empowered and part of something positive for nature, climate and our communities.”
Sessions include a local farmers market featuring producers from across the area, talks on river recovery and Dartmoor folklore, forest bathing in Longtimber Woods, a film screening and panel discussion on food and nature on Dartmoor and an evening discussion with environmental campaigner and author Guy Shrubsole on restoring Dartmoor's rainforests.
Cllr John McKay, South Hams District Council’s, Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “South Hams District Council is proud to support Rally for Nature in this fantastic event to bring everyone together around the shared goal of protecting and restoring nature in our area.
“By backing events like this, we are helping to encourage local action, celebrate environmental leadership and invest in a more sustainable future for the district.”
For information on Friday’s event, visit:
For information on Saturday’s event, visit:
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