Some people refer to Pentecost as “the birthday of the Church”. Sceptics naturally disregard that assumption, seeing nothing significant in the continuing growth of the followers of the Way. Many still regard the Church as being no more than a humanitarian social grouping, and argue that a birthday means nothing more than a recurring moment in time. Homo sapiens appears to be moribund, not just in behaviour, but also in thinking. To really grasp the spiritual value of Pentecost, one needs to realise that it is an ongoing and perpetual revelation that life is a spiritual business. The Spirit changes everything. Luke tells us that at Pentecost a startling transformation swept over the early disciples, changing their way of understanding things, enthusing them with new courage and a desire to share their Christian belief with others