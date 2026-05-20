The number of potentially abandoned vehicles has tripled in a popular Devon area in just a few months.
South Hams District Council said the number of reports of suspected abandoned vehicles had jumped in March compared to the levels seen in December.
While not all reports lead to confirmation that the vehicle has been truly deserted, the increase in suspected cases comes as petrol and diesel prices remain high amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, and cost-of-living pressures remain.
The team in charge of getting rid of abandoned vehicles has now cleared up a caravan that was dumped in a woodland.
The mysterious desertion caught the attention of passersby, because while the woodland is privately owned, a public right of way dissects it.
The landowner, who has wished to remain anonymous, said: “We have been informed that the caravan has been cleared and the site left spotlessly clean.
“We shall send our thanks to the council.”
More recent potentially abandoned vehicles include a motorhome in a car park in Aveton Gifford, and a car parked on Lower Union Road in Kingsbridge.
Both have had stickers placed on them from South Hams District Council this month (May) requesting the owners move them by a set deadline.
Councillor Victor Abbott (Liberal Democrats, Ivybridge East) is the member for neighbourhood services and leisure at South Hams District Council, a remit which covers the issue of abandoned vehicles.
“Since December we have seen an increase in reports of suspected abandoned vehicles,” he said.
“These reports tripled in March compared to December, though not all of these cases will be confirmed as abandoned vehicles.
“Reports include untaxed vehicles, those without MOT, or those which are no longer in use due to the cost of repair.
“Each report is assessed by our team to confirm whether a vehicle is actually abandoned. We take action as and when this has been confirmed.”
Cllr Abbott stated that residents who believed a vehicle to be abandoned could report it via www.southhams.gov.uk/report-it.
“We ask our residents to report suspected abandoned vehicles via our website at: www.southhams.gov.uk/report-it.”
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