The information cited in the media comes from a scientific study on antimicrobial resistance in river ecosystems, undertaken by Friends of the Dart as part of a University of York study. The testing method used—quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)—is extremely sensitive and detects tiny traces of bacterial DNA. However, it’s crucial to note: qPCR cannot tell us whether the bacteria are alive or infectious. It often picks up fragments of dead or inactive organisms and does not indicate any current risk of infection.