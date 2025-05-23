Salcombe's new Mayor and Town Councillors are welcoming the agreed transfer of The Berry from South Hams District Council to Salcombe Town Council.
It is a green open space comprising woodland, playgrounds for children, a new exercise area for adults recently installed by the Town Council, sports pitches, a sports pavilion, lots of grass and paths for the community to enjoy the fresh air and amazing views to Dartmoor on one side and the sea on the other.
South Hams District Council recently agreed, subject to contract, that these assets can be transferred from SHDC to the Town Council.
SHDC has held the land partly in a trust and partly outright for about 50 years, the trust land having been gifted to Salcombe Urban District Council in 1946 by a generous benefactor, Elspeth Carr.
Public consultations are taking place and the issue was discussed at Salcombe's Annual Town Meeting on May 15, with positive responses from residents.
Following transfer, the land will continue to be used only for public amenity, sport and recreation.
The Town Council will encourage outdoor activity, recreation, sport and appreciation of nature.
Their plans will include facilities to make The Berry more inviting and accessible for all ages to enjoy.
Salcombe's new Mayor Cllr Jasper Evans said: "This is great news for Salcombe and would not be happening without the hard work over many years of Cllr Rob Wheeler.
"We are also very grateful for the support and assistance of SHDC's Executive, Officers and Councillors.'
The Berry has a brand-new suite of fitness equipment for residents to enjoy.
The equipment was designed, manufactured and installed by Kompan, one of the world’s leading producers of outdoor activity areas.
The design is based on callisthenics, a form of strength training that uses bodyweight resistance to perform multi-joint movements and build strength and fitness.