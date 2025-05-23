With Pride month just around the corner you are invited to mark your calendar and join them for some water sports fun on the River Dart!
Pride Kayak is being held on June 18 at 5.45pm meeting at Coronation Dinghy Park.
Limited Space Available.
They will kayak from the High Ferry to Dartmouth Castle & back.
There will be a qualified kayak lead from Dartmouth Yacht Club.
It is of moderate difficulty and weather and tide dependent.
Limited Kayaks available.
This event is in partnership with Dartmouth Yatch Club, Explore Dartmouth, & Dartmouth Collective (20s/40s).
This event is open to all of the LGBTQ+ community and allies!
The event is 18+.
Visit dartmouthpride.uk for more information and e-mail [email protected] to book for this paid event.