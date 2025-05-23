South West housebuilder, Baker Estates, has partnered with Sovereign Network Group (SNG) to deliver 24 much-needed affordable homes at its St Mary’s development in Dartington.
The project includes eight shared-ownership homes and 16 affordable rented properties, all reserved for local people or those with strong ties to the South Hams District. The first residents are set to move in this spring.
This marks the largest investment in affordable housing in the town in recent years, providing high-quality homes designed to meet local demand. Baker Estates is constructing a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes at St Mary’s, including traditional houses and bungalows.
St Mary’s marks the third collaboration between Baker Estates and SNG, building on the success of their previous project in Honiton, which delivered 90 homes to the community. In the past two years, an additional 12 affordable homes have been handed over to the housing association at another Baker Estates development in the village.
“We are delighted to be entering this partnership with SNG on this development and for these affordable homes to be enjoyed by young people and families for years to come.
“Our project at St Mary’s is also bringing significant employment from our commitment to work with local subcontractors to build these homes.”
Cathryn Dunn, SNG’s Project Manager for the development said: “We’re delighted to be working with Baker Estates to deliver more homes in Dartington. This development is yet another example of partner working at its best to bring forward and create more affordable homes in the heart of the community which will benefit our future customers.”
Pic caption Left to Right – Cathryn Dunn, scheme Project Manager with Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates and Lesley Metcalf, Development Delivery Director - West
For more information about Baker Estates St Mary’s development in Dartington www.bakerestatesltd.co.uk