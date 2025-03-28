An action plan to improve the River Dart for people and nature is being launched in Totnes in April.
The Wild River Dart Action Plan will be launched at a special event on Friday, April 11 at Totnes Civic Hall.
The action plan is the culmination of a year’s work by the River Dart Catchment Partnership, and the launch event will feature presentations from key organisations involved in the river’s future, including Friends of the Dart, South West Water, Dart Harbour, Westcountry Rivers Trust, and the Peatland Partnership.
A panel of speakers will share insights from their ongoing work to benefit the River Dart and discuss the next steps to secure its long-term recovery. Following the presentations, there will be an interactive Q&A session, giving attendees a chance to learn more about the current efforts in the catchment area and how they can contribute to preserving this iconic river.
Julian Carnell, Chair of the River Dart Catchment Partnership and Director of The Sharpham Trust, said: “The River Dart is one of the best-known and most loved rivers in the South West. Unfortunately, like many of our rivers, it has faced challenges such as pollution and declining wildlife. The Wild River Dart Action Plan aims to bring together a variety of initiatives to ensure the river's long-term health, both for the environment and the local communities who rely on it.”
The action plan identifies several priority areas for improvement, including:
- Improving and creating habitats
- Recovering fish populations
- Enhancing water quality and quantity
- Supporting sustainable farming practices
- Engaging and empowering local communities
- Mentoring and research
Speakers at the event include:
- Hannah Pearson, Friends of the Dart – Water testing and citizen science
- Nick Paling, South West Water – Bidwell Brook Project
- Conrad Barrowclough, SW Peatland Partnership – Peatland restoration
- Dan Osmond, Westcountry Rivers Trust – Fish recovery
- Paul Britton, Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority – The future of our estuary
The event is free, although places must be reserved beforehand via https://bit.ly/RiverDartActionPlan_launch.