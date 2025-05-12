This year, demand for UK getaways has skyrocketed, with Google searches up by 3,500 per cent, and Parkdean Resorts’ latest research has named Bigbury-on-Sea as the most relaxing UK location for a staycation.
What makes Bigbury-on-Sea in Devon a standout spot for relaxation?
Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, is a coastal town, meaning a trip to the shore isn’t a bother.
The town boasts just 484 people per 10km, making it a great place to escape city crowds
The green spaces are high-quality, scoring 73.61, and it is also surrounded by three areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, plus Dartmoor and Exmoor National Parks.
Night sky brightness and pollution are scored at 21.58, meaning your evenings can be filled with stargazing before dozing off to sleep.
Andy Edge, Chief Marketing Officer at Parkdean Resorts, shares the importance of a relaxing staycation: “For many Brits, staycations are the perfect opportunity to unwind and escape the pressures of everyday life.
“That’s why we set out to uncover the best destinations to truly relax and recharge.”
Other destinations in the top five include Cresswell (Northumberland), Clitheroe (Lancashire), Gloucester (Gloucestershire), and Heysham (Lancashire), for the most relaxing in the UK.
Parkdean Resorts identified which locations across England, Scotland, and Wales search the most for stress-related keywords.
They calculated the search results per 10,000 people to find which residents are the most stressed out.
They also looked at a variety of cities and towns across the UK and near Parkdean Resorts holiday parks to locate the most relaxing locations based on several metrics. These include police force satisfaction, quality of green spaces, noise and light pollution, population density and how clean the area is.
Overall Bigbury-on-Sea scores 76 out of 100 with Cresswell in Northumberland coming in second at 65.9.