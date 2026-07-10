Pupils at West Alvington C of E Academy enjoyed an unforgettable day at Dartmoor Zoo this term.
The trip provided children with an opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation, animal welfare and the role zoos play in protecting endangered species around the world.
Throughout the day, pupils explored the zoo. They discovered more about the diverse needs of different animals, from their habitats and diets to the challenges they face in the wild. The experience brought classroom learning to life and encouraged children to think about how people can help protect animals and the environment for future generations.
Among the many animals encountered during the visit, the otters quickly emerged as the stars of the day, capturing the hearts of pupils with their energetic antics and curious personalities.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher of West Alvington CofE Academy, said: "It was wonderful to see the children’s enthusiasm and respect for the animals on display. Experiences like these help inspire a lifelong love of learning while creating memories that our pupils will cherish for years to come."
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership, said: "Educational visits such as this provide invaluable opportunities for children to develop their understanding of the world beyond the classroom. The pupils were fascinated by what they learned about conservation and animal care, and they represented the school brilliantly throughout the day.”
The Learning Academy Partnership is one of the South West's largest primary academy trusts, comprising 18 schools serving communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
The trust says its aim is to ensure every child has access to an exceptional education by bringing schools together to share expertise, raise standards and create "flourishing futures" for pupils across the region.
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