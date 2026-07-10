A Totnes woman who has spent more than three decades supporting vulnerable people in her community is to be honoured at the Palace of Westminster later this month.
Mandy Parnell has been named among 28 recipients of this summer's British Citizen Awards and will receive the Medal of Honour for Services to Community (BCAc) at a ceremony on Thursday, July 23.
The award recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to society through their work in communities across the UK.
For more than 32 years, Mandy has dedicated herself to helping people facing social anxiety, special educational needs, disabilities and other vulnerabilities, while managing her own long-term health conditions.
Despite living with chronic illnesses including Lymphoedema and Lipedema, which cause daily pain, fatigue and mobility difficulties, she has created an inclusive community craft centre, Milly Molly Mandy, in Torquay.
The centre offers tailored creative workshops designed to ensure everyone who attends feels welcomed, supported and valued, regardless of their circumstances.
The British Citizen Awards said Ms Parnell had created "a sanctuary" where people are accepted with kindness and encouraged to build confidence through creativity.
Stephanie Wood, from British Citizen Awards partner One Stop, said this year's recipients demonstrated "the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times".
She added: "We're honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals."
The presentation ceremony will be hosted by television and radio presenter Matt Allwright and attended by British Citizen Awards patrons including Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and The Lord Mott OBE.
After receiving their medals at the Palace of Westminster, recipients will take part in an open-top bus "Lap of Honour" through Westminster to celebrate their achievements.
The British Citizen Awards were established in 2015 and recognise people who have made exceptional contributions to communities across the UK.
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