As well as all those that tread the boards, I am well aware of the work that goes on behind the scenes and from reading the programme appreciate that Hilary Auty as well as directing and performing, had not only designed and painted the set but along with Mary Kemp had also organised the costumes. Other surnames on the programme, kept cropping up too; with Lindy Sinnott on stage, Richard Sinnott Front of House and son Ben Sinnott providing the professional lighting and sound. It also seems to be a family affair with the Bonner and Pownall-Whites. And this sense of family and all mucking in together seems to be at the heart of what it means to be a Salcombe Player.