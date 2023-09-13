Organisers said: “We are concerned about the water quality of our river and the impact this has on our community’s health, local wildlife and the local environment. Achieving designation will be an important step in protecting water users and those that enjoy spending time around our river. Once a location has been given this status, the Environment Agency will monitor the water quality at this site, informing bathers of how safe the water is to enter and take steps to improve it if it falls below standard.”