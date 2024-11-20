After listening to the views of local town councils, plans for an innovative discounted residents’ parking scheme will be discussed by the Executive at South Hams District Council on Thursday November 21.
Delivering effective services and the wellbeing of communities is at the heart of each decision the Council makes - and essential services such as car parks, public toilets and the other services are all part of ensuring towns thrive and succeed.
After four years of frozen car park prices to support residents and businesses throughout the cost-of-living crisis, the Council can no longer absorb the significant rising costs of delivering services that residents and businesses value, so is regrettably considering increasing charges.
The District Council plans to continue to offer support to its local communities in the current difficult financial climate.
Residents who sign up to the proposed scheme would get a discount on prices displayed in district council-owned car parks.
Even with the increases visitors to the South Hams will still be paying less for parking when compared to other similar tourist areas across Devon and Cornwall.
Consulting closely with local town councils, the District Council has listened carefully to their feedback. New adapted proposals ready for the Executive meeting, take account of their views that not all increased charges should fall on visitors.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Executive Member for Community Services and Operations: “For four years we have frozen our prices, but we can’t keep doing this with increasing costs. The new changes ensure that visitors make a fairer contribution to the cost of the services they use but reflect the views of our larger town councils that visitors shouldn’t pick up the full bill.
“This latest proposed scheme means residents will pay a little less than the advertised car parking rates; while still valuing our visitors and the impact they have on our local economy and keep charges as competitive as possible across the whole of the region.
“We are being open and transparent and everyone will be given the opportunity to give us their views in a public consultation before a final decision is taken.”
You can read the full report at www.southhams.gov.uk/south-hams-executive-meetings
Watch the meeting live at 10am on www.youtube.com/user/southhamscouncil
A public consultation will soon be launched where everyone can share their views.
The final decision will be made in January 2025.