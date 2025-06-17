We need your help to shape the future of local government in Devon by letting South Hams District Council know what matters to you.
In December 2024, the Government set out its intention that all areas with two levels of local government (District and County Councils) were required to develop plans for a single level of Government.
In March 2025, a proposal setting out the Council's initial thoughts on the future of local government in Devon was submitted on behalf of all the Devon District Councils, except Exeter. Now final proposals are being prepared and are due to be submitted to the Government in November.
The Council's preferred option for the future, known as the 1-4-5 plan, proposes; retaining Plymouth unitary authority on its existing boundary, a unitary authority combining the South Hams, Teignbridge and West Devon areas with Torbay, and a unitary authority including East, Mid, North Devon, Torridge and Exeter.
Multiple other initial proposals have also been submitted to Government by other councils in Devon.
Now, everyone with a connection to the South Hams is being asked what matters to them to help shape the Council’s final proposals so they reflect the needs and aspirations of people living and working in the area.
The short survey can be found on South Hams District Council’s website, which also has more information on local government reorganisation, including Frequently Asked Questions.
Over the next few months, a series of engagement events around South Hams will also be taking place with residents, towns and parish councils and other organisations. Details on how you can get involved will be available soon.
